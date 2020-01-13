Mazelle Studio’s “Irapada” is the Perfect Mix of Traditional Styles & Modern Designs

Fashion brand Mazelle Studio has just unveiled the lookbook for its Spring/Summer 2o2o collection tagged “Irapada“.

According to the brand:

The “Irapada” campaign visualizes the story of redemption; Reincarnation of old to new Bringing a blend of indigenous, Victorian and modern elements back to life.

Unraveling a never seen before mix of denim & adire silk and adire. With the new decade comes the desire to reinvent yourself, do it with Mazelle