Mazelle Studio’s “Irapada” is the Perfect Mix of Traditional Styles & Modern Designs

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Fashion brand Mazelle Studio has just unveiled the lookbook for its Spring/Summer 2o2o collection tagged “Irapada“.

According to the brand:

The “Irapada” campaign visualizes the story of redemption; Reincarnation of old to new Bringing a blend of indigenous, Victorian and modern elements back to life.

Unraveling a never seen before mix of denim & adire silk and adire. With the new decade comes the desire to reinvent yourself, do it with Mazelle

See the full lookbook below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Credits
Brand: Mazelle Studio | @mazelle.studio
Photography: Bolaji Odukoya @bolajiodukoya_
Creative Styling: Tosin @thestyleinfidel
Makeup: Onome @merakibyonome
Creative Direction: Mazelle In house Team @miziee , @omokayode__ , @bobby_lessur . @temi_adewale@thisthingcalledfashionn
Models: Oluchi @theoluchiekeruche @zanemodels , David @thefrenchman__, Oreva @orevabuwa @fewmodels, Nania @nanianeebee @mahogany_models

BellaNaija Style

