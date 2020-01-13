Style
Mazelle Studio’s “Irapada” is the Perfect Mix of Traditional Styles & Modern Designs
Fashion brand Mazelle Studio has just unveiled the lookbook for its Spring/Summer 2o2o collection tagged “Irapada“.
According to the brand:
The “Irapada” campaign visualizes the story of redemption; Reincarnation of old to new Bringing a blend of indigenous, Victorian and modern elements back to life.
Unraveling a never seen before mix of denim & adire silk and adire. With the new decade comes the desire to reinvent yourself, do it with Mazelle
See the full lookbook below
Credits
Brand: Mazelle Studio | @mazelle.studio
Photography: Bolaji Odukoya @bolajiodukoya_
Creative Styling: Tosin @thestyleinfidel
Makeup: Onome @merakibyonome
Creative Direction: Mazelle In house Team @miziee , @omokayode__ , @bobby_lessur . @temi_adewale, @thisthingcalledfashionn
Models: Oluchi @theoluchiekeruche @zanemodels , David @thefrenchman__, Oreva @orevabuwa @fewmodels, Nania @nanianeebee @mahogany_models