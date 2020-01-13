Hands Down, These Were the Most Stylish Looks At the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Awards season is in full swing, beginning with the Golden Globes last weekend and the Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 yesterday.
The event which held in Santa Monica, California was attended by some of the biggest names in television and film and hosted by Taye Diggs.
From the pool of dreamy dresses and dapper tuxedos, we were completely transfixed by memorable looks like Zendaya’s Law Roach-styled Tom Ford SS20 look and Anne Hathaway‘s dazzling Atelier Versace dress, check out our best dressed from the event.
Zendaya
Zendaya
Wearing Tom Ford
Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong'o
Wearing Michael Kors
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Georges Hobeika
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell
Wearing Cong Tri
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo
Wearing Fendi
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Wearing Versace
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Wearing Julien Macdonald
Awkwafina
Awkwafina
Wearing Ellie Saab
Who Was Your Best Dressed At The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards