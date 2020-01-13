Connect with us

Style

Hands Down, These Were the Most Stylish Looks At the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Music Scoop Style

Frank Ocean is the New Face of Prada

Events Style

Toast to An Icon! Alexander-Julian Gibbson & NOK by ALÁRA Hosted Naomi Campell, Kenneth Ize, Leomie Anderson and More

Style

Love Island's Ovie Soko is Glam Africa Magazine Latest Cover Star!

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 318

Style

#WorkWearFashion Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear: Issue 43

Style

For the Ladies who Love Grand Entries - Trish O Couture presents its 2020 Collection

Style

Orange Culture celebrates Self Love with its Spring/Summer 2020 Campaign "Speak Up'

Style

BN Collection To Closet: Ini Edo in Mmkamba

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Folake Olowofoyeku, Tiwa Savage, Shalom Blac And More

Style

Hands Down, These Were the Most Stylish Looks At the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Awards season is in full swing, beginning with the Golden Globes last weekend and the Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 yesterday.

The event which held in Santa Monica, California was attended by some of the biggest names in television and film and hosted by Taye Diggs.

From the pool of dreamy dresses and dapper tuxedos, we were completely transfixed by memorable looks like Zendaya’s Law Roach-styled Tom Ford SS20 look and Anne Hathaway‘s dazzling Atelier Versace dress, check out our best dressed from the event.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Zendaya

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Wearing Tom Ford

Lupita Nyong’o

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Lupita Nyong’o attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Wearing Michael Kors

Jennifer Lopez

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Jennifer Lopez attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

 Georges Hobeika

Kristen Bell

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Kristen Bell attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Wearing Cong Tri

Cynthia Erivo

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Cynthia Erivo attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Wearing Fendi

Anne Hathaway

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Anne Hathaway attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Wearing Versace

Kate Beckinsale

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Kate Beckinsale attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Wearing Julien Macdonald

Awkwafina

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Awkwafina attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Wearing Ellie Saab

Who Was Your Best Dressed At The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Now that Detty December is Over, Are You Coming Out Clean this January?

Your Vulcaniser, Caterer & Plumber Are Employers of Child Labour… & So Are You

Dr. Azibanigha Scott: Before You Get Plastic Surgery Make Sure You’re Informed

Jeremiah Ajayi: The Story of My 2019 Achievements

#BNShareYourHustle: Toosh Events is Here to Create Beautiful & Unforgettable Memories For You

Advertisement
css.php