Hands Down, These Were the Most Stylish Looks At the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Awards season is in full swing, beginning with the Golden Globes last weekend and the Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 yesterday.

The event which held in Santa Monica, California was attended by some of the biggest names in television and film and hosted by Taye Diggs.

From the pool of dreamy dresses and dapper tuxedos, we were completely transfixed by memorable looks like Zendaya’s Law Roach-styled Tom Ford SS20 look and Anne Hathaway‘s dazzling Atelier Versace dress, check out our best dressed from the event.

Zendaya

Wearing Tom Ford

Lupita Nyong’o

Wearing Michael Kors

Jennifer Lopez

Georges Hobeika

Kristen Bell

Wearing Cong Tri

Cynthia Erivo

Wearing Fendi

Anne Hathaway

Wearing Versace

Kate Beckinsale

Wearing Julien Macdonald

Awkwafina

Wearing Ellie Saab

Who Was Your Best Dressed At The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards