Bertha Amuga Just Released Its SS23 Lookbook And Every Outfit Is On Our Wishlist!

Check out all the exciting Fashion Moments from the Showmax Installation at the Lagos Fashion Week 2022

See the Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 148

Lagos Fashion Week: The Best Street Style Spotted Outside the Spring/Summer 2023 Shows

All the Must See Looks From Ifan Michael's Vintage Retro Set at the 2022 AMAA Awards

Photos from TECNO’s Photo Booth at the Lagos Fashion Week brought Fashion to Life

7 Chic & Vibrant Looks To Inspire Your Week in Style – Thanks Powede Awujo

Toke Makinwa’s Style Moments on Showmax’s BBNaija S7: The Buzz

Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 147

De Beers Taps Lupita Nyong'o As its First Global Ambassador

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Womenswear brand Bertha Amuga recently unveiled its SS23 collection, which celebrates black figures. The brand’s latest offering highlights the different silhouettes of the African woman, both real and imagined.

According to a statement from the brand:

Black culture played a pivotal role in artistic innovation during the renaissance era and our new collection seeks to highlight that.

See the collection below.

See the collection below.
Credits
Stylist: @hyperfashun
Photographer: @paulukonu
Hairstylist: Hairnola
Makeup: @beautybyree
Models:  @jabarimodels 
