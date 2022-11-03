Bertha Amuga Just Released Its SS23 Lookbook And Every Outfit Is On Our Wishlist!

Womenswear brand Bertha Amuga recently unveiled its SS23 collection, which celebrates black figures. The brand’s latest offering highlights the different silhouettes of the African woman, both real and imagined.

According to a statement from the brand:

Black culture played a pivotal role in artistic innovation during the renaissance era and our new collection seeks to highlight that.

See the collection below.

