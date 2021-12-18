Bertha Amuga’s Holiday Collection Has All The Outfits You’ll Need This Christmas

Luxury womenswear brand Bertha Amuga has released its new collection for the holidays.

According to a statement from the brand:

Christmas inspires feelings of hope, joy and excitement. The Betta Amuga 2021 holiday collection is the perfect outfit for every occasion this Christmas. The collection features 26 pieces inspired by this holiday season and created with a great deal of excitement.

Whether your perfect Christmas is wintery or whimsical, guided by tradition, natural or embellished, you’ll find inspiration in each. Every one of our designs brings its unique style, and each extends beyond the fabric with special designs for a different model.