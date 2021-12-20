Olivia Arukwe’s Fashion Moments Will Jazz Up Your Style This Week!

Fashionpreneur, blogger and podcast host Olivia Arukwe is a woman who wears many hats. The style star also does not shy away from vibrant looks, bold patterns, exaggerated sleeves, wide-legged pants, and so on. You can always count on Olivia to deliver an unforgettable image.

Need some style inspiration this week? We’ve put together seven eye-catching looks for that perfect wardrobe moment, courtesy of Olivia Arukwe. Keep scrolling to see more of this week in style.

Monday

With an outfit like this, you’re ready for the week.

Tuesday

The perfect accessories and the right amount of confidence equal a statement-making look!

Wednesday

Tackle hump day with a splash of colour combo goodness.

Thursday

A die-hard fan of blue, this #BellaStylista rocks it in many shades.

Friday

A floral suit is a conversation starter! Particularly when you’re rocking an attention-grabbing pattern.

Saturday

A vibrant pant-set like this is perfect for a fun-filled Saturday. Don’t forget to accessorize for that extra oomph!

Sunday

This easy-breezy maxi dress is perfect for lunch with the girls or running errands.

