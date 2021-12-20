Connect with us

Advertisement

Style

Olivia Arukwe’s Fashion Moments Will Jazz Up Your Style This Week!

Style

Bertha Amuga’s Holiday Collection Has All The Outfits You’ll Need This Christmas

Style

You Have to See the New Pere x Yomi Casual Holiday Collection STAT!

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Red Looks this Season on #BellaStylista: Issue 174

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Super Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 103

Style

Kwelaku's Holiday Collection Has All The Outfits You’ll Need This Season

Style

A Week in Style: See How Valerie Eguavoen Effortlessly Sails Through The Week

Style

Simi Moonlight Is All The Inspiration You Need For Fabulous Plus-Size Style

Style

We’ve Fallen Head Over Heels For Sheisdeluxe's SS22 Collection

Style

Mary Edoro Takes Dubai For ARISE Fashion Weekend 2021 + Naomi Campbell On The Runway & More Fun Fashion Moments

Style

Olivia Arukwe’s Fashion Moments Will Jazz Up Your Style This Week!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Fashionpreneur, blogger and podcast host Olivia Arukwe is a woman who wears many hats. The style star also does not shy away from vibrant looks, bold patterns, exaggerated sleeves, wide-legged pants, and so on. You can always count on Olivia to deliver an unforgettable image.

Need some style inspiration this week? We’ve put together seven eye-catching looks for that perfect wardrobe moment, courtesy of Olivia Arukwe. Keep scrolling to see more of this week in style.

Monday

With an outfit like this, you’re ready for the week.

Tuesday

The perfect accessories and the right amount of confidence equal a statement-making look!

Wednesday

Tackle hump day with a splash of colour combo goodness.

Thursday

A die-hard fan of blue, this #BellaStylista rocks it in many shades. 

Friday

A floral suit is a conversation starter! Particularly when you’re rocking an attention-grabbing pattern.

Saturday

A vibrant pant-set like this is perfect for a fun-filled Saturday. Don’t forget to accessorize for that extra oomph!

Sunday

This easy-breezy maxi dress is perfect for lunch with the girls or running errands. 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Andrew Had No Expectations of 2021 but God Re-Engineered His Life

#BN2021Epilogues: Ayobami Oyewumi’s 2021 Started With a Bang!

#BN2021Epilogues: Mfonobong Inyang’s 2021 Has Been Wild But He Maintained Beauty

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php