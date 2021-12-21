Wadada Clothing’s Silk Shirt Collection is Perfect for The Holiday Season

Nigerian fashion brand Wadada Clothing puts fabulosity into shirts as the brand drops their first silk shirt collection just in time for Christmas.

According to the statement of the brand:

We developed the unisex collection to make you feel and look your best whether you wear it formally or informally. It has the latest trends, a variety of lovely patterns, and unique patched designs which means there is something for everyone. The ready-to-wear pieces are available in a variety of styles, including classic collars, shirt dresses, buttoned-down shirts so you can convert your look from casual to smart, and so much more. The extra comfy Silk Collection is available for purchase online or at the Wadada Clothing store in Lagos. The pieces will make you look super smart and have you standing out from the crowd and super stylish if worn during the day or for a night out with friends.

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle

Credits

Designs: @wadadaclothing

Photography: @infosbm

Models: @scottielenoir @sirisibor @loony_aries @angxlica_p

Makeup: @utmost_look