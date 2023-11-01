Connect with us

Check Out This Week's Super Chic Workwear Outfits: Issue 192

ICYMI: Here's How Shaffy Bello Brought Timeless Glam To Lagos Fashion Week 2023 With Lush Hair

Deji & Kola Joined Forces with Anka Africa for a Fireside Chat: Get the Scoop

The 20 Best Street Style Moments From Lagos Fashion Week 2023

Trick or Treat! What Your Favourite Celebs Wore for the Weekend Before Halloween

Here’s What Went Down At Lagos Fashion Week 2023 – You’re Welcome!

See How Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Made His Viral Runway Debut At Lagos Fashion Week 2023

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 2: Ugo Monye

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 2: SVL design

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 2: PiiLLz & PoiZn

Check Out This Week’s Super Chic Workwear Outfits: Issue 192

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by olivia Arukwe (@oliviaarukwe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hintofglamour (@hintofglamour)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Flora Coquerel (@floracoquerel)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Diop (@mameanna_diop)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by • N A D E E M A • (@dimamthini)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

