Fan-favourite Nollywood star actress — Shaffy Bello sent the airwaves raving when she elegantly walked the runway in daring heels and glamorous braids on Lush Hair Nigeria‘s Pink Parade at Lagos Fashion Week 2023.

She was perfection, once again making a loud statement that fashion is ageless. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Credits

@bellanaija

@insignaonline

@bellanaijastyle

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!