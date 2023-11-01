Connect with us

Smirnoff Celebrates Drink Culture at Lagos Cocktail Week 2023

The Grand Macallan Launch: Introduces the Double Cask 30 Years Old in Abuja

ICYMI: Here's How Shaffy Bello Brought Timeless Glam To Lagos Fashion Week 2023 With Lush Hair

Discover TECNO's Presence and Elegance at the Lagos Fashion Week 2023

She Leads Africa’s Mission to Empower African Women: Count Down to SLAY Summit 2023

Deji & Kola Joined Forces with Anka Africa for a Fireside Chat: Get the Scoop

Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp 6.0: A Symposium of Brilliance and Vision | Nov 4th

Aya Films Announces UK Cinema Release of Nigerian 2023 Oscar Submission 'MAMI WATA'

WATCH Rema’s Moment of Magic at the 2023 Ballon d’Or

2023 Sustainability Table Discourse: Mobilizing Finance for SDGs and Sustainable Prosperity

Smirnoff Celebrates Drink Culture at Lagos Cocktail Week 2023

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Smirnoff, one of the world’s leading vodka brands, partnered with Lagos Cocktail Week to infuse the 2023 edition with a burst of flavors. The event took place at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel in VI, Lagos, on Thursday and Friday, October 19th and 20th, 2023, celebrating Lagos’ rich cocktail culture.

The versatility of Smirnoff Vodka was on full display, and guests were served tasteful mixes of Smirnoff vodka-infused cocktails, including ‘Cosmo Capital,’ ‘Eko For Show,’ ‘Smirnoff Passion Martini,’ and more.

Smirnoff’s partnership with Lagos Cocktail Week emphasizes Smirnoff’s commitment to the power of the collective. Its latest WE DO WE campaign is built on the belief that when “we come together, we create magic”.

The ‘WE DO WE’ campaign will continue to evolve over the coming months, bringing the collective spirit to life through a series of events and partnerships spanning music, lifestyle, and entertainment, embedding Smirnoff in the hearts and minds of their target audience while driving recruitment at scale.

Follow Smirnoff on all social media platforms @smirnoffng for more exciting updates about upcoming events and experiences.

Drink Responsibly. 18+

Related Topics:
