Connect with us

Events Music News

Get Ready! Smirnoff's No Known Address is Back with a Notorious New Twist – Smirnoff Flight 1864

Events Promotions

Chivas Regal at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024: A Blend of Luxury and Entertainment

Events Movies & TV Music Promotions

Unveiling The Beatz Awards 9.0 Nominees | Celebrating Excellence in Nigerian Music Production

Events News Promotions

Milestone Moments: Okonkwo Family’s Triple Celebration of 75th, 60th Birthdays and 40th Anniversary

Events Living News Nollywood Promotions

M/Other—a New Play Opens in Lagos That Breaks the Silence on Maternal Mental Illness

Events Promotions

Don Royale Shines at Lagos Cocktail Week with Smooth, Expertly Crafted Cocktails

Events Promotions

Pernod Ricard Nigeria Celebrates Successful Participation at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Lights, Camera…Naija! Netflix Unveils Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as Host

Events Promotions

Infinix Announces Ayra Starr as the New Face of its HOT Series

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

The Most Gorgeous Photos From the Premiere of the Smart Money Woman Season 2

Events

Get Ready! Smirnoff’s No Known Address is Back with a Notorious New Twist – Smirnoff Flight 1864

By Smirnoff
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In 2021, Smirnoff flagged off Detty December with Smirnoff NoKnownAddress, a first-of-its-kind jail-themed event.

in 2022,  NoKnownAddress made a return with Hotel Smirnoff, a hotel situated somewhere in the bustling metropolis of Lagos state. Flight 1864 is a flight reserved for Vibe shifters, Game Changers and Table Shakers.

Forget everything you know about air travel; this is a journey that defies the very essence of what flights are known for. It is not just a destination, it’s an experience designed to never be forgotten.

Date: Friday, November 22nd, 2024

Get ready to book a seat. Remember: This flight is strictly for passengers aged 18 and above.

#SmirnoffFlight1864
#NoKnownAddress
#WeDoWe

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php