Get Ready! Smirnoff’s No Known Address is Back with a Notorious New Twist – Smirnoff Flight 1864

In 2021, Smirnoff flagged off Detty December with Smirnoff NoKnownAddress, a first-of-its-kind jail-themed event.

in 2022, NoKnownAddress made a return with Hotel Smirnoff, a hotel situated somewhere in the bustling metropolis of Lagos state. Flight 1864 is a flight reserved for Vibe shifters, Game Changers and Table Shakers.

Forget everything you know about air travel; this is a journey that defies the very essence of what flights are known for. It is not just a destination, it’s an experience designed to never be forgotten.

Date: Friday, November 22nd, 2024

Get ready to book a seat. Remember: This flight is strictly for passengers aged 18 and above.

#SmirnoffFlight1864

#NoKnownAddress

#WeDoWe

Sponsored Content