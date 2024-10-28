Kikelomo Atanda-Owo Abati launches her Third Book featuring Prominent Nigerian Leaders

Renowned media entrepreneur, journalist, established corporate entrepreneur and author Kikelomo Atanda Owo Abati has released her highly anticipated third book, Encounters: Governance, Policy, & Society.

The new publication features insightful conversations with some of Nigeria’s most influential figures, including Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Allen Onyema, Reuben Abati, Chude Jideonwo, Babajide Otitoju, Azubike Osumili, Ajuri Ngelale and many others.

Following the success of her first book, Unbroken, a deeply personal autobiography detailing her life experiences and overcoming a near-fatal marriage, Encounters delves into critical discussions surrounding Nigeria’s governance, policy challenges, and societal progress.

The book reflects Atanda-Owo’s commitment to contributing to national discourse through in-depth interviews with thought leaders shaping Nigeria’s future.

In Encounters: Governance, Policy, & Society, Atanda-Owo’s interviews capture the essence of leadership and policy-making, providing readers with a unique perspective on Nigeria’s future. Her rich professional background and journey make this book compelling for those interested in governance, policy, and societal development.

Kikelomo Atanda- Owo, often referred to as “Kiki,” brings to this work her extensive experience spanning about two decades in her extensive experience spanning about two decades in telecommunications, media, journalism, and strategic communications.

She is the founder/convener of contemporary live talk show, Real Talk With Kike, on Silverbird and Inspiration 92.3 FM and has become a leading voice in the communications industry.

She is also the CEO of Z-Edge, a top-notch organization that offers corporate and management training, event management, procurement, and targeted integrated marketing communications services, Atanda-Owo has consistently demonstrated strategic leadership, positioning the company as a frontrunner service brand in Nigeria.

In addition to her professional achievements, Atanda-Owo remains a staunch advocate for single mothers and widows through her Kike Hub Foundation, highlighting her dedication to uplifting underserved communities.

She is also recognized for her exemplary work in media entrepreneurship, collaborating with major industry players like MTN Nigeria and Stanbic IBTC. She orchestrated the “MTN Football Scholar” program for 21 young, talented Nigerian boys who are presently in the US studying and working, with a funding of $3M per season over 3 years and helped generate $7.25M in partner revenues.

Kikelomo Atanda-Owo’s influence continues to grow, as she was named one of the top 15 most powerful women journalists in Nigeria by WiJAfrica in 2023 and 2024.

Armed with a bachelor’s degree in communications, an MSC from Kingston University and an MBA from the University of South Wales, she remains a trailblazer in media, communications, and strategic consultancy, inspiring the next generation of leaders.

The book is available on Amazon, iBooks, Rakuten Kobo and many other e-book selling platforms.

