Discover TECNO's Presence and Elegance at the Lagos Fashion Week 2023

The Grand Macallan Launch: Introduces the Double Cask 30 Years Old in Abuja

Smirnoff Celebrates Drink Culture at Lagos Cocktail Week 2023

ICYMI: Here's How Shaffy Bello Brought Timeless Glam To Lagos Fashion Week 2023 With Lush Hair

She Leads Africa’s Mission to Empower African Women: Count Down to SLAY Summit 2023

Deji & Kola Joined Forces with Anka Africa for a Fireside Chat: Get the Scoop

Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp 6.0: A Symposium of Brilliance and Vision | Nov 4th

Aya Films Announces UK Cinema Release of Nigerian 2023 Oscar Submission 'MAMI WATA'

WATCH Rema’s Moment of Magic at the 2023 Ballon d’Or

2023 Sustainability Table Discourse: Mobilizing Finance for SDGs and Sustainable Prosperity

Discover TECNO’s Presence and Elegance at the Lagos Fashion Week 2023

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 was more than just a runway; it was a fusion of innovation, creativity, and style. At the heart of this grand event stood TECNO, a brand committed to redefining the convergence of technology and fashion most exquisitely.

TECNO, as the smartphone sponsor, provided a glamourous atmosphere at the fashion extravaganza, showcasing couture collections and star-studded appearances while enhancing the event’s atmosphere.

With its eye-catching gifts and vivid colours, TECNO’s booth at Lagos Fashion Week stood out as classy icons like Groovy, Akin Faminu, and Chioma graced the booth with their stunning outfits. Here are a few looks from the event:

TECNO continues to stand with visionaries and dreamers in a world where creativity knows no bounds.
