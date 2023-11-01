Discover TECNO’s Presence and Elegance at the Lagos Fashion Week 2023

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 was more than just a runway; it was a fusion of innovation, creativity, and style. At the heart of this grand event stood TECNO, a brand committed to redefining the convergence of technology and fashion most exquisitely.

TECNO, as the smartphone sponsor, provided a glamourous atmosphere at the fashion extravaganza, showcasing couture collections and star-studded appearances while enhancing the event’s atmosphere.

With its eye-catching gifts and vivid colours, TECNO’s booth at Lagos Fashion Week stood out as classy icons like Groovy, Akin Faminu, and Chioma graced the booth with their stunning outfits. Here are a few looks from the event:

TECNO continues to stand with visionaries and dreamers in a world where creativity knows no bounds.

Sponsored Content