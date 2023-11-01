She Leads Africa’s Mission to Empower African Women: Count Down to SLAY Summit 2023

Connect with us

She Leads Africa is unwavering in her mission to empower African women, nine years after her inception in 2014. She Leads Africa’s empowering message of hope and possibility to African women around the continent continues to be a recurring theme in her content online, events, and programs.

With partnerships with global organisations like LOreal, Netflix, Oxfam, and the Netherlands Consulate, to mention a few. She Leads Africa is said to continue to empower African women to realise their full potential as business moguls and superstar career women.


Celebrating a momentous milestone, SLA is said to have successfully closed out the High Growth Coaching Program (HGCP) on the 31st of August. The 8-year program was run in partnership with Work In Progress, Alliance, a consortium of Oxfam, Butterfly Works, and VC4A focused on driving job creation and youth employment in Nigeria.

Gabriella Julius, founder African Pasta Hub Winner of the 2023, She Leads Africa HGCP Investor Run

The HGCP  is a 3-month digital program designed to identify, support, and train the next generation of Nigeria’s brightest entrepreneurs. Female entrepreneurs building businesses across Nigeria were given access to coaching, networking opportunities, and the chance to receive funding for their businesses.

The program has empowered over 120 Nigerian women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, break down barriers, and excel in various industries. Some alumni include Andrea Kamara Dunbar of BalanceBowl,  Damilola Olokekusi of Shuttlers, Ibiwari Omoifo of Boleboxx, Titi Taiwo of Teraworks, Victoria Ajayi of Chow Noodles, Chioma Ukpabi of Skill Up With Khadsoles, Adenike Badejoko of Frootify, Chidiebere of Paperbags by Ebee, and so on.

The HGCP has achieved significant milestones, including supporting businesses within the program that have contributed to the economic growth of Nigeria, creating jobs, stimulating innovation, and contributing to the development of local communities. Scaled businesses, facilitated female mentorship, collaboration, and networking, and granted access to funding worth over $100,000.

In commemoration of this achievement, She Leads Africa hosted a closing ceremony on the 31st of August at the Consulate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Lagos to honour the program’s participants and highlight their remarkable journeys and accomplishments.

As this chapter closes, they are thrilled to announce something exciting. In a stunning resurgence, SLA proudly announces the return of the SLAY Summit on November 4, 2023. With the theme “Level Up”, prepare for a gathering like no other as women immerse themselves in transformative conversations, igniting the spark to propel their businesses and careers to new heights.

Anticipation is high, and rest assured, no one will be left behind in this virtual summit, as it unites African women from all corners for a spectacular time of learning, networking, and personal development. Get ready for an unforgettable experience!

The speakers include:

  • Blessing Abeng, a branding and communications expert,
  • Cassandra Kiereni, Director of Shortlist
  • Sandra Ojumeaka, Talent Acquisition Consultant and Business Coach,
  • Abimbola Balogun, Co-founder of Sofresh
  • Chioma Ukpabi, founder of SUWK
  • Edememe Owusu, Associate Director

As the countdown to the virtual SLAY summit begins, visit the Instagram page for more information.

Michel Deelen, Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Lagos

Top three winners of the SLA HGCP Investor Run- From the left, Hafsat Sahabi Dange founder Metro e-commerce (first runner up), Chichi Arinze, Founder of Autogirl (second runner up) and Gabriella Julius, Founder African Pasta Hub (Winner )

Business Coaches on the 2023 HGCP-from the top left Anu Aniaba, Blessing Abeng, Abiola Adediren, Yemisi Isidi, Yewande Adekoya, Ifeoma Okafor From the bottom left- Abimbola Balogun, Glory Enyinnaya, Sandra Ojumeaka, Lola Ekugo and Wamide Animashaun

 

 

 

Leonie van der Stijl – the Deputy Consul General of the Netherlands in Lagos

Onovughakpo Sonia Fajusigbe, Economic Policy Adviser /Business Developer (Entrepreneurship, Youth Employment and Healthcare) at the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Blessing Abeng, Brand and Communications Expert and pitch coach during the 2023 SLA HGCP

