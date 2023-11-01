ICYMI: Here’s How Mercy Eke Staged The Highlight At LFJ’s Lagos Fashion Week Show | WATCH

Following its triumphant premiere at the 2023 New York Fashion Week, Nigerian artistic fashion brand — LFJ, graced the runway at Lagos Fashion Week with its captivating “Under Sea Collection” inspired by aquatic life forms.

Reality TV sensation and one of the most prominent style stars of the moment — Mercy Eke, fondly called The Queen of Highlights made a highlight of the day, stirring up a netizen rave as she confidently made her way down the runway, her curvaceous bod dressed in pleated sea shell-like number from the collection.

The collection exudes a couture-like and theatrical essence, with each piece evoking a sense of opulence. The garments are characterized by their soft, luxurious textures, complemented by striking headpieces such as hats and masks.

