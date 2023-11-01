Connect with us

BN TV Events Movies & TV Style

ICYMI: Here's How Mercy Eke Staged The Highlight At LFJ's Lagos Fashion Week Show | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events News Nollywood Style

ICYMI: Here's How Shaffy Bello Brought Timeless Glam To Lagos Fashion Week 2023 With Lush Hair

BN TV

Catch the Special Halloween Episode of “Visa on Arrival” on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

We’re Getting an Intimate Look at Betty & Soni Irabor’s Love Story in New Africa Magic Original “The Irabors Forever After”

BN TV

Kikifoodies Shares 10 Tantalizing Chicken Recipes to Satisfy Your Cravings

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Meet the Cast of Funke Akindele's Upcoming Film "A Tribe Called Judah"

BN TV Music

Qing Madi Breaks Down the Lyrics of Hit Song “Ole” with BNXN

BN TV

Segilola Ogidan and Michael Ejoor Join Soliat Bada in New Episode of "Off the Menu"

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's Perfect Nigerian Sausage Roll Recipe is a Must-try

BN TV

Watch the Latest Episode of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion” on BN TV

BN TV

ICYMI: Here’s How Mercy Eke Staged The Highlight At LFJ’s Lagos Fashion Week Show | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Following its triumphant premiere at the 2023 New York Fashion Week, Nigerian artistic fashion brand LFJ, graced the runway at Lagos Fashion Week with its captivating “Under Sea Collection” inspired by aquatic life forms.

Reality TV sensation and one of the most prominent style stars of the moment Mercy Eke, fondly called The Queen of Highlights made a highlight of the day, stirring up a netizen rave as she confidently made her way down the runway, her curvaceous bod dressed in pleated sea shell-like number from the collection.

The collection exudes a couture-like and theatrical essence, with each piece evoking a sense of opulence. The garments are characterized by their soft, luxurious textures, complemented by striking headpieces such as hats and masks.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch Mercy on the move:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Credits

@bellanaija

@insignaonline 

@bellanaijastyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

#BNCampusSeries: Chisom Muojindu Fell in Love With the City of Jos Despite its Intense Cold

Kolawole Ajayi: Is Eco-Driving the Way Forward for Nigerian Motorists?

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Create a Financial Plan for Your Family 

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Maximise Your Earnings With Your Skills

Get A Peek into Hauwa’s Content Creation Process in This Episode of Doing Life With…
css.php