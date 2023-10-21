Here’s Your Exclusive First Look At Bertha Amuga’s SS23/24 Lookbook

Connect with us

Bertha Amuga, a celebrated women’s fashion brand, has recently introduced its highly anticipated Spring-Summer 2023/2024 Ready-to-Wear collection. This brand’s latest offering beautifully embodies the essence of female femininity, showcasing an array of designs that resonate with the modern woman.

According to the statement of the brand:

Our vision is to celebrate the essence of femininity, unapologetic strength, and timeless style through fashion. In this collection, we have thoughtfully curated pieces to suit every occasion, with a touch of confidence and a hint of allure. Using exquisite fabrics like silk, chiffon, crepe, and sequins, we’ve seamlessly blended various designs to create a collection that resonates with every woman.

The diversity of our designs ensures that every woman can find a reflection of herself in our collection. It’s a fusion of femininity, classic elegance, and contemporary trends, all harmoniously woven together. Discover pieces that embrace your inner strength, celebrate your individuality, and embody the perfect blend of poise and allure.

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

Credits

Brand: @berthaamugaofficial

Stylist: @hfstylebook

Photography: @loluphtography_

Hairstyling: @josephmesrob

Makeup: @vicartistry

Model1: @tharealmontana22

Model2: @ethmalosa

Model3: @bethmodelafrica

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Definitive Guide to African Style

