You Will Love This Outfit Transition From Date Night To Church Style, Check It Out!

Dimma Umeh Spills the Beans on Her Surprise Proposal in New Vlog

Craving Some Homemade Pastries? Try Kiki Foodies’ Chicken Pie Recipe

How To Style A Top Knot With Side-Sweep For BNers With Short Hair & Scanty Edges | WATCH

Your Aṣọ Ebí Gèlè Just Found New Expression As A Chic Top, Thanks To Fikayo Olowolagba | WATCH

What is the Cost of Greatness? Kaffy & Toke Makinwa discuss this in New Episode of "Toke Moments"

New Video: Olamide - Problem

Dimma Umeh joins FK & Jollz in New Episode of the "I Said What I Said" Podcast

Wande Coal Releases Official Video for Hit Track "Ebelebe" featuring Wizkid

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi Answer Fan Questions in Season 3 Finale of the "How Far?" Podcast

Hey BellaNaijarians,

How easy do you find it to switch from your outfit for date night with boo to early morning Sunday service style? Perhaps you are out of your comfort zone with limited outfit options and you are looking for chic ways to pair the few pieces you have, check out this lovely transition from Nigerian content creator  Adesewa.

Rocking a stunning off-shoulder orange mini dress, Adesewa styles her date night look with strappy heels and a reflective clutch. She switches to church mode by putting on a bouncy flared midi skirt paired with black pumps and a purse. Easy peasy, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Credits

BellaStylista: @adesewastylesignature

Dress: @lamideofficial

Credits

