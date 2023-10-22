You Will Love This Outfit Transition From Date Night To Church Style, Check It Out!

Hey BellaNaijarians,

How easy do you find it to switch from your outfit for date night with boo to early morning Sunday service style? Perhaps you are out of your comfort zone with limited outfit options and you are looking for chic ways to pair the few pieces you have, check out this lovely transition from Nigerian content creator — Adesewa.

Rocking a stunning off-shoulder orange mini dress, Adesewa styles her date night look with strappy heels and a reflective clutch. She switches to church mode by putting on a bouncy flared midi skirt paired with black pumps and a purse. Easy peasy, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Credits

BellaStylista: @adesewastylesignature

