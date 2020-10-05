Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 9 Style Tips Every Man Should Know

Fashion is constantly changing. There are literally no rules to define how you should dress or what your style should be anymore. Nevertheless, there are still some guiding tips that can keep your style in check and ensure you have that breathtaking look on. Rather than rules, see them as a guide on how to constantly improve and keep your style in check.

Ensure Your Suit Fits

The key to wearing a suit is to ensure that it sits well on you and is a good fit. It’s the way you wear it, not the label inside, that impresses. When wearing a completely formal look, choose a tie that’s darker than your shirt, and ensure that the shoes and belt match. Do not forget to unfasten the buttons while sitting.

Invest in a Watch

It may sound cliche, but a watch is like a piece of art. It is the basic accessory that every man wears, so if you want yours to stand out, you have to invest in a good timepiece. The watch is the first accessory that makes you instantly more attractive. Ensure your watch fits and isn’t hanging loose. It should feel comfortable and be right in terms of size. Ensure that every other accessory you are wearing is the same colour as your watch.

Look After Your Appearance

It’s the kind of advice you constantly hear but if you’ve invested money and thought in your clothing, look after it. Also, there are the basic routines but they are the ones we often leave out. Wash your clothes regularly, and dry-clean them. Polish your shoes. Establish a simple, grooming regime, brush your hair and cut your nails. Use a bodyspray. Ensure you look like a classic gentleman at all times.

Spend Money on Shoes

Shoes are an investment, and you need to invest in them. Do not be afraid to splurge on shoes. Quality shoes last longer and stand the test of time. As you invest in quality shoes, you also invest in your self-confidence. So the better the shoes, the better you feel generally.

Keep Your Underwear Simple

When it comes to underwear, there are two basic rules to follow. One, novelty prints are not for grown men. Two, Ensure you are wearing underwear, they keep outer garments from being soiled and protect your genitals.

Do Not Over-Accessorize

Accessories like ties and pocket squares bring individuality to classic clothing, but be careful how you use them. It’s best to harmonise them with what you’re wearing by picking out a colour or two. Your accessories do not always have to be the same colour, but ensure that they match.

Don’t Skimp on Glasses

Invest time in finding the right spectacles for you. Poor choice and poor fit are why so many people learn to hate their glasses. Buy what you feel good in. Invest in good sunglasses, a good quality pair of sunglasses can completely block all harmful UVA and UVB rays from the eyes.

Dress for the Setting

Style is not merely about self-expression, it’s also about being dressed appropriately for your environment. Think of clothes as being codes: you need the right combination to work with the setting you’re in. The worst style is one which is out of place.

Know When to Break the Rules

Whether it’s casual-wear or formal-wear, indulge in a bit of colour. Most men are afraid of trying colours on. They’re intimidated by anything that isn’t black, navy or grey. You do not need to try out completely with a wardrobe change, but gradually start inculcating colours in your style, or you just might need a bit of it in one garment.