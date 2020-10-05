Can You Guess Serena Williams’ Everyday Essentials?

In a new episode of British Vogue’s “In Her Bag” series, Serena Williams is sharing her everyday essentials.

Vogue says:

When she’s not serving greatness on the court, tennis superstar Serena Williams needs a bag that works for a “woman on the go”. Hence the athlete’s Fendi tote is brimming with beauty paraphernalia and evidence of the many business interests she’s successfully juggling: sketches for her newest S by Serena clothing collection, and pieces from her eponymous jewelry line. Unsurprisingly, given that she’s a mother, mogul, and multiple Grand Slam winner, episode 32 of In The Bag proves British Vogue’s November cover star is a seasoned multi-tasker – she reveals she likes to apply her firming chin and jaw mask while she’s driving. “I’m laughing,” Serena says, “but I’m very serious.”