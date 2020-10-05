Connect with us

BN TV Style

Can You Guess Serena Williams’ Everyday Essentials?

BN TV

This Is What Yemi Alade's Vacation Home Kitchen Looks Like

BN TV

It's all about Fashion & Beauty Tips from Toyin Lawani on this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV Music

Fiokee's Guitar Cover of "Jerusalema" is worth Repeating

BN TV Inspired

Banky Wellington's Message about "Tough Times and Timelines" Is Inspiring

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's the Season Finale of Blessing Egbe's Web Series "Fancy Teens" | Watch Now

BN TV

A Healthy Start to your Week with The Kitchen Muse's Kale Stew

BN TV

"Thank God I was Myself" - Erica on Life In & Out of BBNaija on #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Watch Judith Audu’s Short Film "Mirabel" starring Omowunmi Dada & Moses Akerele

BN TV Music

Watch TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship “Oh Ye Gate” with Tope Alabi

BN TV

Can You Guess Serena Williams’ Everyday Essentials?

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In a new episode of British Vogue’s “In Her Bag” series, Serena Williams is sharing her everyday essentials.

Vogue says:

When she’s not serving greatness on the court, tennis superstar Serena Williams needs a bag that works for a “woman on the go”. Hence the athlete’s Fendi tote is brimming with beauty paraphernalia and evidence of the many business interests she’s successfully juggling: sketches for her newest S by Serena clothing collection, and pieces from her eponymous jewelry line. Unsurprisingly, given that she’s a mother, mogul, and multiple Grand Slam winner, episode 32 of In The Bag proves British Vogue’s November cover star is a seasoned multi-tasker – she reveals she likes to apply her firming chin and jaw mask while she’s driving. “I’m laughing,” Serena says, “but I’m very serious.”

Watch below.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 9 Style Tips Every Man Should Know

Firecracker Toyeen: A Brief History Into My Journey to the Amrica

#BellaNaijaMCM Vincent Edigin of Traindemy is Providing an Online-Offline Blend of Vocational Training for Nigerians

Money Matters with Nimi: What Does 60 Mean to You?

#EndSARS: Are There Unseen Powers that Be? 
Advertisement
css.php