This Is What Yemi Alade’s Vacation Home Kitchen Looks Like

Music star Yemi Alade takes Delish on a tour of her kitchen.

Delish says:

Singer Yemi Alade shows Delish her vacation home kitchen and may we just say: It. Is. Stunning. But Yemi will be the first to admit that this kitchen doesn’t see much action—as in she has never, ever cooked in it. You see those cabinets? Empty. Those drawers? Nada. Why? In the words of Yemi, “the coolest kitchen is the one you don’t have to cook in.” All hail the true queen, Yemi.