It’s all about Fashion & Beauty Tips from Toyin Lawani on this Episode of “Under 40 CEOs”

This week on “Under 40 CEOs” Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) sits with Toyin Lawani, the CEO at Tiannahs Place Empire.

Toyin Lawani is a Nigerian fashion consultant, celebrity stylist and designer, often described as a serial entrepreneur. Her business interests extends to skin care, interior decoration and hospitality.

She attended St. John’s college in Lagos and went on to get a degree bachelors degree in English from the University of Lagos. She also holds a diploma at the Los Angeles School of Fashion, Exodus Hair School in India and Johnyim Fashion and Beauty Institute in Korea.

Watch the episode below: