It's all about Fashion & Beauty Tips from Toyin Lawani on this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

Fiokee's Guitar Cover of "Jerusalema" is worth Repeating

Banky Wellington's Message about "Tough Times and Timelines" Is Inspiring

It's the Season Finale of Blessing Egbe's Web Series "Fancy Teens" | Watch Now

A Healthy Start to your Week with The Kitchen Muse's Kale Stew

"Thank God I was Myself" - Erica on Life In & Out of BBNaija on #WithChude

#BNMovieFeature: Watch Judith Audu’s Short Film "Mirabel" starring Omowunmi Dada & Moses Akerele

Watch TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship “Oh Ye Gate” with Tope Alabi

The Only Beef Sauce Recipe You’ll Ever Need | Let Sisi Yemmie teach You

Stephanie Isn't Happy with Abiodun's Refusal to Apologize on Episode 9 of "Therapy"

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 mins ago

 on

This week on “Under 40 CEOs” Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) sits with Toyin Lawani, the CEO at Tiannahs Place Empire.

Toyin Lawani is a Nigerian fashion consultant, celebrity stylist and designer, often described as a serial entrepreneur. Her business interests extends to skin care, interior decoration and hospitality.

She attended St. John’s college in Lagos and went on to get a degree bachelors degree in English from the University of Lagos. She also holds a diploma at the Los Angeles School of Fashion, Exodus Hair School in India and Johnyim Fashion and Beauty Institute in Korea.

Watch the episode below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

