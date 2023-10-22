Indian Star — Kanika Kapoor Dazzles In The Flight Of Fancy Dress From Naija’s Lisa Folawiyo

Popular Indian music Artist — Kanika Kapoor recently stunned in a modish Canary Yellow dress from Nigerian fashion house — Lisa Folawiyo. Tagged “Flight of Fancy” from its 1st Collection of the year 2023, the outfit featured an exquisitely embellished patterned sleeveless bodice attached to a sultry see-through bottom with pretty raffia-like attachments.

Kanika paired her chic outfit with a sleek updo and gorgeous facebeat featuring bold blushes and highlights which perfectly complemented her flawless skin. She tied up the look with statement pieces of jewellery and attractive gold heels. See below:

Credit: @lisafolawiyo_studio

