Indian Star — Kanika Kapoor Dazzles In The Flight Of Fancy Dress From Naija's Lisa Folawiyo

How To Style A Top Knot With Side-Sweep For BNers With Short Hair & Scanty Edges | WATCH

A Fabulous Transformation From Enioluwa Adeoluwa's New Series — MAKEOVER With ENI, Check it Out!

Tony Soft Pink, Pearls, Gems & Silver: Check Out This Sultry Dinner Lewk From Toni Olaoye | WATCH

The African Beauty Queens to Watch Out for at Miss Universe 2023

See How Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Slayed Her Wedding Guest Duties In A Sultry 2-toned TUBO Piece

Here's How Banky, Adesua & Baby 'Zaiah Wellington Won Our Hearts In 'Àńkò' At Sanaa Beauty Launch

See the 12 Common Natural Hair Mistakes To Avoid, Thanks EfikZara

Pitching Your Fashion Brand To The Press: Recap Omawumi Ogbe's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Embracing My Unique Identity In The Digital Era: Recap Tomike Adeoye's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Popular Indian music Artist Kanika Kapoor recently stunned in a modish Canary Yellow dress from Nigerian fashion house  Lisa Folawiyo. Tagged “Flight of Fancy” from its 1st Collection of the year 2023, the outfit featured an exquisitely embellished patterned sleeveless bodice attached to a sultry see-through bottom with pretty raffia-like attachments.

Kanika paired her chic outfit with a sleek updo and gorgeous facebeat featuring bold blushes and highlights which perfectly complemented her flawless skin. She tied up the look with statement pieces of jewellery and attractive gold heels. See below:

Credit: @lisafolawiyo_studio

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

[email protected]

