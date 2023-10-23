The Tale Of Agbani Darego’s Iconic Miss World 2001 Finale Outfit From The Designer — Frank Osodi

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In anticipation of its upcoming GTCO Fashion Weekend slated for the 11th and 12th of November, 2023, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc) published an interesting interview with the globally renowned Nigerian fashion designer Frank Osodi Richard where he told the tale of the dress that crowned Agbani Darego the indigenous black African Miss World in 2001.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GTCO Plc (@gtbank)

GTCO Fashion Weekend will be held at Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos and attendance is FREE!

Credits

@gtbank

@frankosodirichard

@historyville

