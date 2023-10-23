BN Style Spotlight: All Eyes Were On VeeKee James at The Future Awards Africa 2023

Connect with us

Over the weekend, Lagos buzzed with excitement as The Future Awards Africa took centre stage at the prestigious Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel. Among the remarkable individuals celebrated at this spectacular event, one name that stood out was the fabulous fashionista VeeKee James. And not only did she steal the show, but she also claimed the coveted prize for fashion!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

VeeKee knows that a red carpet is not just a walkway; it’s a stage to showcase your style, personality, and charisma. And boy, did she deliver! Her red carpet look was nothing short of a fashion masterpiece.

Her outfit for the evening was a work of fashion art. It featured a beautifully embellished corseted bodice with striking, cascading sleeves that gracefully framed her shoulders. The iridescent lower part of the dress flowed elegantly into a sweeping train, creating a captivating mermaid silhouette that beautifully highlighted her impeccable figure.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

She adorned herself with elegant silver jewellery and donned chic flame-embellished sunglasses. She styled her hair in an updo adorned with sparkling hair accessories that held it perfectly in place. Veekee completed her look with subtle glam makeup and bling-bling nails.

 

Credit

Dress @veekeejames_official
Stylist @styledbyseun
Photographer @officialphotofreak
Makeup @glamchii
Hair stylist @adefunkeee_salon
Bracelet @cherrysclassic
Glasses @shop.neen
Nails @helenquincynaillounge

