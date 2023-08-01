BN TV
Watch BellaStylista — Nonye Udeogu Style 1 Chic Top Into 6 Unique Looks
This uber-stylish digital content creator — Nonye Udeogu is dropping major style tips for BellaStylistas who want to repurpose their lovely tops without looking boring/repetitive in today’s vlog.
Nonye pairs a beautiful and colourful print top from WHAT NAY LIKES with white Palazzo pants, a bodycon skirt, a denim skirt, jeans, a pair of purple pants and a dress, making simple styling alterations to create 6 fascinating looks. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
View this post on Instagram
Now you can rock 1 top 6 times without “them” noticing, you are welcome!
Credits: