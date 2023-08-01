Connect with us

Watch BellaStylista — Nonye Udeogu Style 1 Chic Top Into 6 Unique Looks

Watch Episode 5 (Paint Me) of "Visa on Arrival" Season 3

L.A.X. Premieres New Single “Lockdown” on COLORS

Chimamaka Ige opens up about her Journey from Grief to Healing & Rediscovering Her Identity in God on "The Shining Light"

New Video: Chidinma - I Recommend Jesus

New Video: Zlatan feat. Odumodublvck & JeriQ - Oganigwe

Uduak Odungide Explains Why She Won't Compromise the Quality of Her Foods on “Omon’s Couch”

Sisi Yemmie’s Carrot Jollof Rice Recipe is a Must-Try

8 Mouthwatering Sauces to Pair With Rice, All Thanks to Kiki Foodies

New Video: Ada Ehi feat. Dena Mwana — Another Miracle

Watch BellaStylista — Nonye Udeogu Style 1 Chic Top Into 6 Unique Looks

Published

21 seconds ago

 on

This uber-stylish digital content creator Nonye Udeogu is dropping major style tips for BellaStylistas who want to repurpose their lovely tops without looking boring/repetitive in today’s vlog.

Nonye pairs a beautiful and colourful print top from WHAT NAY LIKES with white Palazzo pants, a bodycon skirt, a denim skirt, jeans, a pair of purple pants and a dress, making simple styling alterations to create 6 fascinating looks. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Now you can rock 1 top 6 times without “them” noticing, you are welcome!

Credits:

@thisthingcalledfashionn

@whatnaylikes

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

