Be a part of the 4th Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit (#BNSDigitalSummit) happening LIVE at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, the 23rd of September, 2023.

This is a special 10-minute session that delves into the inspiring journey of a successful Nigerian fashion influencer who is leveraging creativity and authenticity to not only build a substantial online presence but also achieve remarkable financial milestones.

Discover the strategies, challenges, and pivotal moments that keep propelling her to make profit in the competitive world of influencing. Mark your calendars and REGISTER to join us in person here

Meet The Speaker

Nonye Udeogu is an award winning, multifaceted creative with 5 years of experience in visual storytelling and content development. She creates premium content for local and international fashion & lifestyle brands such as Darling, Cold Stone, Domino’s, Molped, GTBank, Jobberman, Samsung, MAC Cosmetics, and many more.

Having secured over 150 consultations in the past year and creating an e-book titled — How to Film & Edit Creative Videos (with over 600 copies sold), it is no question that Nonye loves taking on creative entrepreneurs and helping SMEs build and manage their brand’s online presence, through content creation and social media.

When she’s not busy creating content she’s on a couch watching her favourite TV series and eating pasta.

This is our 1st on-site edition beaming engaging panel discussions, enthralling entertainment, networking opportunities, delightful cocktails, mesmerising fashion and beauty moments, and captivating fireside chats. Drawing from the tremendous success of our past editions, this year’s summit is set to be even more impactful and game-changing. Join us in-person,

Venue: Ecobank Pan African Centre, Ecobank headquarters — 270, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.