Victor Osimhen Nominated for 2023 Best FIFA Men’s Player

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the 2023 FIFA Best Men’s Player award.

Victor Osimhen was instrumental in getting Napoli their first Seria A title in 33 years as he scored 25 league goals to lead the scorers’ chart. He also helped Napoli reach the quarterfinal stages of the UEFA Champions League and was in inspiring form as the Super Eagles sealed a ticket for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

His league goals helped him become the first African to top the Serie A scorers’ chart and also break George Weah’s record for the most goals scored by an African in the Italian league.

He was named in the 2022–23 Serie A Team of the Season for his outstanding performances.

See the full list below:

Julián Álvarez

Kevin de Bruyne

Marcelo Brozović

İlkay Gündoğan

Erling Haaland

Rodri

Kvaratskhelia

Kylian Mbappé

Lionel Messi

Victor Osimhen

Declan Rice

Bernardo Silva

Photo Credit: FIFA World Cup