Connect with us

News Scoop

Victor Osimhen Nominated for 2023 Best FIFA Men’s Player

Inspired News

2023 Goalkeepers Report: How Innovation & “Baby Knowledge” Can Reverse Stalled Progress and Save Mothers & Babies

Beauty Events Inspired News Style

The Creator Roundtable: Meet These Panellists At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

Events News Promotions

LagosMums Unveils the 10th Annual Parenting Conference: "Digital Parenthood" Takes Center Stage | October 7th

Movies & TV News Promotions

The Grid Management: A New Era Begins for the Creative & Entertainment Industry

Beauty Events Inspired News Style

The Business Of Fashion In Nigeria: Meet These Panellists At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

Beauty News Promotions

Discover Neubelle Med & Wellness Centre: A Tranquil Oasis in Lagos

Events News Promotions

Get Ready to Sip, Savor, and Celebrate at Lagos Cocktail Week's Exciting Return | October 13th - 20th

News Scoop

Celebrating the Life of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

Beauty News Promotions Style

Pitching Your Fashion Brand To The Press: Coming To You LIVE At The 4th #BNSDigitalSummit. Register Today!

News

Victor Osimhen Nominated for 2023 Best FIFA Men’s Player

Avatar photo

Published

45 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: @ng_supereagles/Instagram

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the 2023 FIFA Best Men’s Player award.

Victor Osimhen was instrumental in getting Napoli their first Seria A title in 33 years as he scored 25 league goals to lead the scorers’ chart. He also helped Napoli reach the quarterfinal stages of the UEFA Champions League and was in inspiring form as the Super Eagles sealed a ticket for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

His league goals helped him become the first African to top the Serie A scorers’ chart and also break George Weah’s record for the most goals scored by an African in the Italian league.

He was named in the 2022–23 Serie A Team of the Season for his outstanding performances.

See the full list below:

Julián Álvarez
Kevin de Bruyne
Marcelo Brozović
İlkay Gündoğan
Erling Haaland
Rodri
Kvaratskhelia
Kylian Mbappé
Lionel Messi
Victor Osimhen
Declan Rice
Bernardo Silva

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Photo Credit: FIFA World Cup

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

BN Prose: The Liquidator by Grace Ogor

Listen! Asake’s Fashion Sense is Intentional

#BNCampusSeries: Despite Struggling With ADHD, Uwakwe Miriam Graduated as the Best Student in Her Class

Here’s How You Can Support the Earthquake Victims in Morocco

Elizabeth Agboola: Everything You Need to Know about Kano and Why You Should Visit
css.php