Sharon Ojong Makes Her Fashion Film Debut With “Children Of God”

Rekana, a Nigerian-based fashion company started in March 2018 by Sharon Ojong, is launching its Rainy Resort 2022 collection with its first-ever fashion film titled “Children of God.”

The short film, which tells the story of a distressed afro-modern man attempting to escape his past, will debut on Rekana’s YouTube page on March 24, 2022.

Uche Odoh, an AMVCA-nominated director, directed “Children of God,” which stars Charles Okah, Bertha Amuga, Shalewa Ashafa, Kemi Smallz, Munachi Abii, and Ijeoma Aniebo, among others.

The 12-minute clip, shot in the heart of Lagos, depicts a varied group of church members united in their pursuit of the common good. The 19-member ensemble of “Children of God” basically underlines the beauty in our variety and exhibits 19 collection items.

Sharon Ojong, Rekana’s creative director and film producer, said,

“Children of God’ is inspired by love, passion and inclusion. We wanted to create a collection inspired by real people with real stories, clothing made with eco-friendly hand-woven and hand-dyed fabrics made with low impact materials for our tie-dye process. And I’m proud we were able to achieve that, both with the collection and the film.”

Each piece in Rekana’s new collection is distinctive and tells its own story, yet they all work together as part of a collection that employs eco-friendly hand-woven and hand-dyed textiles manufactured with low-impact materials. This is consistent with Rekana’s ethical and environmental ideals.