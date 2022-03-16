WorkWearFashion: How to Look Uber-Chic to Work | Issue 115

Connect with us

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layla Tebogo Moreki (@layla_moreki)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennine Nwoko (@corporatechika)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea Iyamah (@andrea.oi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kemi (@styledbykemi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nokukhanya Zulu (@mustb_k)

