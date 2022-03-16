Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold & Denola Grey Looked Stunning (Per Usual) at the Pre-Bafta Party

Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, and Denola Grey looked as stylish as ever as they attended the star-studded pre-Bafta party in London on Saturday night.

The famous Night Before Bafta Dinner, held at the luxury club The LouLou in Mayfair, saw these Nigerian stars combine smart and glamorous in a fiery affair.

Styled by The Style Charter, Tiwa Savage wore a daring white cut-out gown that showed off her toned body, with a high-rise slit reaching to her thighs.

Adekunle Gold wore a white tuxedo designed by Vivienne Westwood

Denola Grey wore a matador velvet suit designed by Rhobes complimented with a burnt orange shirt.