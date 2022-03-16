Your First Look at the “Real Housewives of Lagos” Coming This April!

As soon as Showmax announced their new reality series, “Real Housewives of Lagos,” Nigerians were enthralled and excited to see the cast of Carolyna Hutchings, Iyabo Ojo, Chioma “Good Hair” Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani, Laura Ikeji Kanu and Mariam Adeyemi Timmer.

We’ve seen what The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Jersey, Durban and Melbourne get up to. Now it’s time to take a peek inside the opulent lives of some of the most affluent women in Lagos.

This April, the Real Housewives of Lagos show is coming to your screens on Showmax and from the just-released trailer, it’s going to be exciting.

Check out the trailer below: