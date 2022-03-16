Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Your First Look at the "Real Housewives of Lagos" Coming This April!

BN TV

Toke Makinwa shares five tips for living the 'soft life' to the fullest on "Toke Moments"

BN TV Living

You'll Love This Fried Rice Recipe By Ify's Kitchen

BN TV

Marcy & Diana discuss the new beauty standards in the final episode of "Naija Girls Dish"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Umanu Elijah Tackles the Negative Impact of Climate Change in New Film "A Place Called Forward" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Music

Watch Lucky Daye play ELLE's "Song Association" and see if he can beat the buzzer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Trailer: Blossom Chukwujekwu & Teniola Aladese feature in the film adaptation of Laju Iren's novel "Loving Amanda"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The Kardashians Are Back! Check Out the New Trailer for Their Reality Series with Hulu

BN TV Music Scoop

“Nigerian Idol” Season 7: Get to Know the Top 12 Contestants

BN TV Living Sweet Spot

See the Cute Moment Sisi Yemmie's Kids Tito & Tiara Met Their Little Sister

BN TV

Your First Look at the “Real Housewives of Lagos” Coming This April!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

As soon as Showmax announced their new reality series, “Real Housewives of Lagos,” Nigerians were enthralled and excited to see the cast of Carolyna Hutchings, Iyabo Ojo, Chioma “Good Hair” Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani, Laura Ikeji Kanu and Mariam Adeyemi Timmer.

We’ve seen what The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Jersey, Durban and Melbourne get up to. Now it’s time to take a peek inside the opulent lives of some of the most affluent women in Lagos.

This April, the Real Housewives of Lagos show is coming to your screens on Showmax and from the just-released trailer, it’s going to be exciting.

Check out the trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

A group of rural women in Sudan are creating an oasis of empowerment by bringing light to the Nuba Mountains

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: Learning How To Toot Your Own Horn

Comet Nwosu: How To Go Beyond The Starter Phase and Achieve Your Goals

Meet Global Landscapes Forum’s 16 Women Leaders Leading the Earth’s Restoration

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle March 2022 Edition
css.php