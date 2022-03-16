Marcy & Diana discuss the new beauty standards in the final episode of “Naija Girls Dish”

With pictures of perfect beauty hitting us daily, it’s easy to forget those beauty standards are subjective and vary considerably between cultures and time. However, the beauty ideal for women is now growing curvier in certain places, such as the breast and buttocks, while remaining slender, toned, and tucked in others, such as the waist and thighs.

But who/what defines what is beautiful?

In this final episode of “Naija Girls Dish“, Marcy Dolapo Oni and Diana Yekinni talk about new beauty standards.

Watch the video below: