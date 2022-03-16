Connect with us

BN TV

Marcy & Diana discuss the new beauty standards in the final episode of "Naija Girls Dish"

BN TV

Toke Makinwa shares five tips for living the 'soft life' to the fullest on "Toke Moments"

BN TV Living

You'll Love This Fried Rice Recipe By Ify's Kitchen

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Your First Look at the "Real Housewives of Lagos" Coming This April!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Umanu Elijah Tackles the Negative Impact of Climate Change in New Film "A Place Called Forward" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Music

Watch Lucky Daye play ELLE's "Song Association" and see if he can beat the buzzer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Trailer: Blossom Chukwujekwu & Teniola Aladese feature in the film adaptation of Laju Iren's novel "Loving Amanda"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The Kardashians Are Back! Check Out the New Trailer for Their Reality Series with Hulu

BN TV Music Scoop

“Nigerian Idol” Season 7: Get to Know the Top 12 Contestants

BN TV Living Sweet Spot

See the Cute Moment Sisi Yemmie's Kids Tito & Tiara Met Their Little Sister

BN TV

Marcy & Diana discuss the new beauty standards in the final episode of “Naija Girls Dish”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

With pictures of perfect beauty hitting us daily, it’s easy to forget those beauty standards are subjective and vary considerably between cultures and time. However, the beauty ideal for women is now growing curvier in certain places, such as the breast and buttocks, while remaining slender, toned, and tucked in others, such as the waist and thighs.

But who/what defines what is beautiful?

In this final episode of “Naija Girls Dish“, Marcy Dolapo Oni and Diana Yekinni talk about new beauty standards.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

A group of rural women in Sudan are creating an oasis of empowerment by bringing light to the Nuba Mountains

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: Learning How To Toot Your Own Horn

Comet Nwosu: How To Go Beyond The Starter Phase and Achieve Your Goals

Meet Global Landscapes Forum’s 16 Women Leaders Leading the Earth’s Restoration

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle March 2022 Edition
css.php