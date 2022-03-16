You’ll Love This Fried Rice Recipe By Ify’s Kitchen

Ify’s Kitchen is out with a new vlog, and she’s showing us how to make game-changing fried rice.

She says, “The tastiest fried rice recipe you will find. It’s almost unbelievable how so few ingredients can produce such delicious flavours. This fried rice recipe will change your kitchen game forever. It is that good.”

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups cooked rice

1- 2 tablespoons salted butter

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2-3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 large carrot

1 cup chopped spring onions

10-12 prawns

chicken seasoning powder to taste

1 teaspoon sugar

2 eggs

fish seasoning

2 teaspoons white pepper

Watch: