Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Umanu Elijah Tackles the Negative Impact of Climate Change in New Film "A Place Called Forward" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Toke Makinwa shares five tips for living the 'soft life' to the fullest on "Toke Moments"

BN TV Living

You'll Love This Fried Rice Recipe By Ify's Kitchen

BN TV

Marcy & Diana discuss the new beauty standards in the final episode of "Naija Girls Dish"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Your First Look at the "Real Housewives of Lagos" Coming This April!

BN TV Music

Watch Lucky Daye play ELLE's "Song Association" and see if he can beat the buzzer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Trailer: Blossom Chukwujekwu & Teniola Aladese feature in the film adaptation of Laju Iren's novel "Loving Amanda"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The Kardashians Are Back! Check Out the New Trailer for Their Reality Series with Hulu

BN TV Music Scoop

“Nigerian Idol” Season 7: Get to Know the Top 12 Contestants

BN TV Living Sweet Spot

See the Cute Moment Sisi Yemmie's Kids Tito & Tiara Met Their Little Sister

BN TV

Umanu Elijah Tackles the Negative Impact of Climate Change in New Film “A Place Called Forward” | Watch the Trailer

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Umanu Elijah‘s latest film, “A Place Called Forward,” explores the negative repercussions of climate change, such as the recent soot (a toxic carbonate pollution danger induced by climate change) occurrence in Rivers State, South-South Nigeria.

Wale Ojo, Fred Amata, Judith Audu, and other famous Nollywood actors star in the film. It depicts the narrative of a soot-covered location where a strong-willed man believes he can remain there with his family despite his wife’s requests to relocate.

Aboyowa “aby” Mene wrote “A Place Called Forward,” which was directed by award-winning filmmaker Umanu Elijah.

Krystal Filmworks has produced some of Nigeria’s most beloved films, including “Like Devil in Agbada,” “Is” (Netflix), “The Millions” (Netflix), and “Locked” (Netflix). Their films have been featured at international film festivals and have received honors from the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), Best of Nollywood Award, New York Film Festival, NTFF Berlin, Germany, Sau Mauro Film Festival, and others.

Check out the stills below

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

A group of rural women in Sudan are creating an oasis of empowerment by bringing light to the Nuba Mountains

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: Learning How To Toot Your Own Horn

Comet Nwosu: How To Go Beyond The Starter Phase and Achieve Your Goals

Meet Global Landscapes Forum’s 16 Women Leaders Leading the Earth’s Restoration

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle March 2022 Edition
css.php