Umanu Elijah Tackles the Negative Impact of Climate Change in New Film “A Place Called Forward” | Watch the Trailer

Umanu Elijah‘s latest film, “A Place Called Forward,” explores the negative repercussions of climate change, such as the recent soot (a toxic carbonate pollution danger induced by climate change) occurrence in Rivers State, South-South Nigeria.

Wale Ojo, Fred Amata, Judith Audu, and other famous Nollywood actors star in the film. It depicts the narrative of a soot-covered location where a strong-willed man believes he can remain there with his family despite his wife’s requests to relocate.

Aboyowa “aby” Mene wrote “A Place Called Forward,” which was directed by award-winning filmmaker Umanu Elijah.

Krystal Filmworks has produced some of Nigeria’s most beloved films, including “Like Devil in Agbada,” “Is” (Netflix), “The Millions” (Netflix), and “Locked” (Netflix). Their films have been featured at international film festivals and have received honors from the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), Best of Nollywood Award, New York Film Festival, NTFF Berlin, Germany, Sau Mauro Film Festival, and others.

Check out the stills below

Watch the trailer below: