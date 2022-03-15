Watch Lucky Daye play ELLE’s “Song Association” and see if he can beat the buzzer

Lucky Daye makes music for those that value art and aren’t scared to deviate from the standard.

ELLE gets an inside look at Lucky’s dream collaboration, how he expresses his creativity, and the process behind the hits in this episode of Song Association. Lucky discusses where he found inspiration and how he explored the realm of “taste” on his latest album, “Candy Drip.”

See whether Lucky Daye can beat the buzzer while singing Earth, Wind, and Fire, rapping Eminem, and performing some of his songs.