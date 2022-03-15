Connect with us

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan & TY Bello - God Of All Possibilities

Watch Lucky Daye play ELLE's "Song Association" and see if he can beat the buzzer

“Nigerian Idol” Season 7: Get to Know the Top 12 Contestants

WurlD drops 19-Track Album "My World With U" | Listen on BN

New Video: Rema feat. AJ Tracey - FYN

New Music: Puppy Pound feat. Kenah - Taken

New Music: Victony - Apollo

New Music: Iyanya feat. Ayra Starr - Call

Madonna releases Visuals for "Frozen" remix featuring Fireboy DML

New Music + Video: Timaya - No Pressure

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Off his recent album “The Glory Experience (Songs Of Zion)“, Gospel minister, Dunsin Oyekan delivers a live performance of the track alongside TY Bello.

He says,

This is a clarion call: Child of God, expand your mind. Our God is a God of all possibilities. The same God who parted the Red Sea and raised Jesus from the dead is the same God who lives in you. You carry every possibility of life and resurrection in you by the Spirit of God who lives in you. As you worship the God of all possibilities, think about the things that have seemed impossible to you, and watch them become possible.

Watch the video below:

