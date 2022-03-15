New Video: Dunsin Oyekan & TY Bello – God Of All Possibilities

Off his recent album “The Glory Experience (Songs Of Zion)“, Gospel minister, Dunsin Oyekan delivers a live performance of the track alongside TY Bello.

He says,

This is a clarion call: Child of God, expand your mind. Our God is a God of all possibilities. The same God who parted the Red Sea and raised Jesus from the dead is the same God who lives in you. You carry every possibility of life and resurrection in you by the Spirit of God who lives in you. As you worship the God of all possibilities, think about the things that have seemed impossible to you, and watch them become possible.