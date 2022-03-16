Connect with us

Events

Fanfare as Marketsquare launches Outlet in Maryland mall, Lagos

Events Scoop Style

Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold & Denola Grey Looked Stunning (Per Usual) at the Pre-Bafta Party

Events

Remy Martin brings back the Dance Collective Competition💃🏾

Events Promotions

Monalisa Chinda, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru gave PortHarcourt City a Spectacular Show at the 'Philomena' Live Stage Play | See Photos

Events Scoop

Priscilla Ojo Celebrated Her 21st Birthday With an Elegant Hollywood-Themed Party — See All The Photos!

Events Promotions

Congratulations! Jane-Frances Okorie is the Winner of the 9mobile Future CEO Initiative

Events Promotions

Access Bank is on a Journey to give N100bn in Loans to Women Businesses as a way to #BreakTheBias

Events

Meta hosted 50 Women Entrepreneurs to an Exclusive Dinner to Celebrate International Women's Day| Get the Scoop

Events Scoop

See All The Fabulous Looks at The First-Ever HERconomy Awards and Gala Night

Events

The HERwakening: TD Africa fetes Female Entrepreneurs on 2022 Int’l Women’s Day

Events

Fanfare as Marketsquare launches Outlet in Maryland mall, Lagos

Published

13 mins ago

 on

Cutting of tape to formally declare the store open

It was fanfare and excitement as Marketsquare, Nigeria’s fast-growing retail chain officially opened its Maryland outlet to the public in Lagos. Residents of Maryland and its environs trooped to the newly opened Marketsquare supermarket amidst the excitement of catching new shopping experience,

The new outlet situated in the renowned Purplemaryland Mall offers a thrilling shopping experience to residents of Ojota, Ogudu, Ilupeju, Obanikoro, Anthony village, and environs, with the tagline: “find more and pay less”.

External view of Maryland Mall with MarketSquare signage

Expressing happiness on the newly opened store, the company’s Marketing Manager, noted that Nigerians can be sure of quality products to enhance their lives whenever they visit the retail store.

We are delighted to open another branch of Marketsquare metro store in Maryland, Lagos. This is not just another retail supermarket, opening. This is a unique brand coming to a strategic location. Therefore, we are committed to making quality products available to our customers at amazing market prices. We are assuring residents of Maryland and environs of quality products and services whenever they visit our store. It’s a world where consumers are the king. So, we have put everything in place to ensure that Nigerians have access to a modern and relevant retail shopping experience.

Internal view of the new Marketsquare store

The Maryland outlet is the  21st store to be launched across Nigeria by our parent company, Sundry Markets Limited. Having set out with the first outlet in Yenagoa Bayelsa State in 2015, Marketsquare has grown into an indigenous retail chain of supermarkets in Nigeria, with a presence in major cities such as Owerri, Aba, Enugu, Port Harcourt Benin City, Enugu, Abuja, Uyo, Eket, and Lagos for more information about Marketsquare, send an email to [email protected] You can also follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Cross-section of Marketsquare Staff and Customers during the launch

For the ease of e-commerce, he said;

 We have also provided the opportunity for them to shop online at www.marketsquareng.com where they have the choice to pick up their already packed order inside the store or get it delivered to their homes or offices.

Marketsquare is fast becoming the first choice for many customers who are desirous of quality and affordable range of products such as packed food, fresh bakes, fresh produce, groceries, wines & spirits, toiletries, baby products, and small domestic appliances, for individuals, households, and corporate needs.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Comet Nwosu: How To Go Beyond The Starter Phase and Achieve Your Goals

Meet Global Landscapes Forum’s 16 Women Leaders Leading the Earth’s Restoration

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle March 2022 Edition

Be Transformed With The Catalyst: Regaining Your Self-Esteem After Leaving An Abusive Relationship

Mfonobong Inyang: Building Your Gift of Critical Thinking & Perspective
css.php