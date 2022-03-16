Fanfare as Marketsquare launches Outlet in Maryland mall, Lagos

It was fanfare and excitement as Marketsquare, Nigeria’s fast-growing retail chain officially opened its Maryland outlet to the public in Lagos. Residents of Maryland and its environs trooped to the newly opened Marketsquare supermarket amidst the excitement of catching new shopping experience,

The new outlet situated in the renowned Purplemaryland Mall offers a thrilling shopping experience to residents of Ojota, Ogudu, Ilupeju, Obanikoro, Anthony village, and environs, with the tagline: “find more and pay less”.

Expressing happiness on the newly opened store, the company’s Marketing Manager, noted that Nigerians can be sure of quality products to enhance their lives whenever they visit the retail store.

We are delighted to open another branch of Marketsquare metro store in Maryland, Lagos. This is not just another retail supermarket, opening. This is a unique brand coming to a strategic location. Therefore, we are committed to making quality products available to our customers at amazing market prices. We are assuring residents of Maryland and environs of quality products and services whenever they visit our store. It’s a world where consumers are the king. So, we have put everything in place to ensure that Nigerians have access to a modern and relevant retail shopping experience.

The Maryland outlet is the 21st store to be launched across Nigeria by our parent company, Sundry Markets Limited. Having set out with the first outlet in Yenagoa Bayelsa State in 2015, Marketsquare has grown into an indigenous retail chain of supermarkets in Nigeria, with a presence in major cities such as Owerri, Aba, Enugu, Port Harcourt Benin City, Enugu, Abuja, Uyo, Eket, and Lagos for more information about Marketsquare, send an email to [email protected] You can also follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

For the ease of e-commerce, he said;

We have also provided the opportunity for them to shop online at www.marketsquareng.com where they have the choice to pick up their already packed order inside the store or get it delivered to their homes or offices.

Marketsquare is fast becoming the first choice for many customers who are desirous of quality and affordable range of products such as packed food, fresh bakes, fresh produce, groceries, wines & spirits, toiletries, baby products, and small domestic appliances, for individuals, households, and corporate needs.

