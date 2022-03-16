Connect with us

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Let’s Team Up to the Universal Language of Dance as Remy Martin brings back the Dance Collective competition. 

Stake your claim as the best dancer weekly with online Spectators spurring you on.

Every week the Undisputed Solo Dance Champion Wins N100,000 Cash Prize. If you want to take it to the Next Level, unleash your moves with a team of not more than three partners as a collective to win N250,000 to N375,000.

There would also be a weekly giveaway to 15 winners who participate in the weekly trivia from listening to the radio show on The Beats FM, every Saturday 8:00 pm WAT from March 19th.

For more information, visit
@RemyMartinNG on Instagram and Twitter or @RemyMartinNigeria on Facebook. To watch the routine for the week and make your submission, visit here

Applicants making entries to compete should be 21 years of age and above.

#TeamUpForDance #RemyMartinDanceCollective

