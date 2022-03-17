Poland’s Karolina Biewleska wins Miss World 2021! Miss Côte d’Ivoire, United States & Mexico make it to Top 6

Following a coronavirus outbreak that prompted the event in Puerto Rico to be postponed in December, more than 100 countries across the globe were able to watch the highly anticipated Miss World final show live on Wednesday, March 16. 40 semi-finalists returned to the island to see Tony-Ann Singh, Miss World 2020, crown the new beauty queen.

Karolina Biewleska from Poland has now been crowned with the title of Miss World.

The first runner-up was Shree Saini from the United States of America.

While the second runner-up was Olivia Yace of Cote d’Ivoire. Click here to meet the beauty queens who represented Africa.

Carla Yules from Indonesia, Karolina Vidales from Mexico, and Anna Leitch from Northern Ireland all made the top six.

After being crowned by Toni-Ann Singh a tearful Karolina said: “When I heard my name I was shocked, I still can’t believe it. I am honoured to wear the Miss World crown and can’t wait to get to work. I will remember this amazing chapter in Puerto Rico for the rest of my life.”

Here’s what you should know about Karolina Biewleska:

Karolina is currently studying for a Master’s Degree in Management and would like to continue her studies with a PhD. Karolina also works as a Model. She enjoys swimming and scuba diving and playing tennis and badminton. One day she hopes to become a Motivational Speaker. Karolina is also very passionate about the voluntary work that she is involved in. ‘Intouchables’ is her favourite film. Karolina’s Beauty with a Purpose project “Zupa Na Pietrynie” provides constant help to homeless people in crisis as well as raise awareness of this problem and fight against social exclusion. Every Sunday they provide hot meals, food packages, drinks, clothing, masks, law advice and professional medical support for almost 300 people in need in Lodz. Many of these people did not have access to register for a COVID-19 vaccine but the project was able to get Governmental permission for over 400 people to receive their vaccinations. The project also built the first Social Bathroom for people in the homelessness crisis in Lodz.

Nigeria’s rep Oluchi Madubuike did not make the Top 20 list but we are so proud of her for all her hard work and amazing zest in the past couple of months during the competition.