12 Stunning Photos Of Côte d’Ivoire’s Olivia Yace, Miss World 2021 Second Runner-Up

People all across the world rejoiced when Miss Côte d’Ivoire Olivia Yace, an African woman, was named the second runner-up for Miss World 2021.

At the Miss World 2021 pageant on Wednesday night, she dazzled the world with her poise, intelligence, and natural beauty as she advanced to the final three contestants. This year, the 23-year-old was the only African beauty queen to make it to the top six.

Facts about Olivia Yace:

She is 23 years old and stands at 180 cm tall.

She is fluent in French, Spanish, and English.

Olivia has a degree in marketing and management and hopes to further her education with a master’s degree. She likes to sing, dance, and travel.

Her favourite film is “ Mama Mia ,” and her favourite song is “ This Little Light of Mine .”

to dinner since she looks up to her as a role model Her personal motto is: “Know who you are to know where you are.”

We at BellaNaija and hundreds of others on social media couldn’t be more proud of how the stunner flawlessly took Black Girl Magic to the final round of the competition.

These 12 photos are all the proof that we need to see that Olivia is one to watch. With just a pop of colour on the lips to go along with her natural crown and glowing skin, she inspires us to want to give a lewk. And even with straight tresses or no makeup, she looks equally stunning.