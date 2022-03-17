Catch the First Episode of “Inkblot Meet and Greet” (Season 4) featuring Bovi

The “Inkblot Meet & Greet” podcast returns for a new season with the same hosts, Naz, Zulu, and Damola.

In this first episode, they are joined by comedian Bovi, who discusses his career from comedy to producer and rom-com leading man. He has a starring role in Inkblot’s forthcoming film “The Perfect Arrangement,” and he provides some intriguing insight into what it was like to work with Naz.

