Watch Femisoro Ajayi, Mimi Onalaja & Bisola Borha Share Their Take on the Topic "Nigerian Weddings and Marriage Culture"

How Nigeria's GIVO (Garbage In Value Out) & Precious Plastic are Turning Plastic Waste to Building Materials | WATCH

"Bridgerton" Stars Nicola Coughlan & Claudia Jessie take us on an exclusive tour of the film set

Catch the First Episode of "Inkblot Meet and Greet" (Season 4) featuring Bovi

Toke Makinwa shares five tips for living the 'soft life' to the fullest on "Toke Moments"

You'll Love This Fried Rice Recipe By Ify's Kitchen

Marcy & Diana discuss the new beauty standards in the final episode of "Naija Girls Dish"

Your First Look at the "Real Housewives of Lagos" Coming This April!

Umanu Elijah Tackles the Negative Impact of Climate Change in New Film "A Place Called Forward" | Watch the Trailer

Watch Lucky Daye play ELLE's "Song Association" and see if he can beat the buzzer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If you’ve ever been to a Nigerian wedding, you’ll agree that they’re out of this world in terms of opulence. Everything, from the preparation to the final event, is always a smashing success!

In this episode of “Ndani Real Talk,” host Bisola Aiyeola talks with talent manager and entertainment consultant Femisoro Ajayi, actress and TV presenter Mimi Onalaja, and event planner Bisola Borha about Nigerian weddings and the culture of wedding planning.

Watch:

