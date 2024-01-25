AFCON Style Inspo: Check Out 3 Outfits a Nigerian Fashionista Would Wear to See the Matches

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is on and BellaStylistas from all works of life have taken to the courts to enjoy and celebrate the main international men’s association football competition in Africa.

Nigerian fashion influencer — Nonye Udeogu is inspiring chic babes with what she’d wear to AFCON matches, From ripped jeans to mini skirts, hoodies, t-shirts and sneakers, check out her looks in the video below and make sure you watch till the end for deets on how to win cash prices from TECNO this season.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonye Udeogu | CONTENT CREATOR (@thisthingcalledfashionn)

Credits

@tecnomobileng

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!