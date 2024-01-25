Connect with us

BN TV Culture Events Style

AFCON Style Inspo: Check Out 3 Outfits a Nigerian Fashionista Would Wear to See the Matches

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Broda Shaggi, Falz & Layi Wasabi in Episode 1 of "The Interview"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Diane Russet's New Web Series "Dear Diane" Will Tug at Your Heart Strings | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Check Out the New Stills from Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit" Season 7

Beauty BN TV Events Style

British-Nigerian AJ Odudu Stuns in Minimal Glam on the New British Vogue, Out Now!

BN TV Cuisine

Omoye's Carrot Pancakes Are the Perfect Breakfast Treat!

BN TV Cuisine

You Will Love this Easy Melt-in-Your-Mouth Caramel Popcorn Recipe | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Layi Wasabi, Akah Nnani, & Genoveva Umeh in the Trailer of "The Interview"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Bisola Aiyeola, Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima-Okojie & Enado Odigie in Trailer for Season 2 of "Flawsome"

BN TV Relationships Sweet Spot

Toni Tone & Taye talk Love & Navigating a Long Distance Relationship on “Only Feelings Are Real”

BN TV

AFCON Style Inspo: Check Out 3 Outfits a Nigerian Fashionista Would Wear to See the Matches

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is on and BellaStylistas from all works of life have taken to the courts to enjoy and celebrate the main international men’s association football competition in Africa.

Nigerian fashion influencer Nonye Udeogu is inspiring chic babes with what she’d wear to AFCON matches, From ripped jeans to mini skirts, hoodies, t-shirts and sneakers, check out her looks in the video below and make sure you watch till the end for deets on how to win cash prices from TECNO this season.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Credits

@thisthingcalledfashionn

@tecnomobileng

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Mauritania Stuns, Ghana Stunned, Cape Verde & Angola Soar | #AFCON2023’s Key Moments So Far

Dennis Isong: Common Deed Of Assignment Errors We Make in Real Estate

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Tale of An Uber Driver in Lagos

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Business Owners Can Embrace Strategies for Progress in This Time & Age

Yewandu Jinadu: What Does Professionalism Mean For a Talent Acquisition Specialist?
css.php