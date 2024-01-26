Connect with us

Kika 'Good Hair' Osunde Takes Paris in Grand Style for Georges Chakra's Haute Couture Show

British-Nigerian AJ Odudu Stuns in Minimal Glam on the New British Vogue, Out Now!

Chloe Bailey Dazzled in a Custom Jumpsuit from Nigerian Luxe Brand — Onalaja at The Tonight Show

Check Out Our Editors' Favourite Guest Looks From Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

See How Ini Dima-Okojie 'ATE!' Wedding Guest Style At Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Sensational Ceremony

Tems is Gorgeous in Luxe Fashion on the January 2024 Issue of The Cut, Check It Out

Ayo Edebiri Takes Impeccable Quiet Luxury to the 75th Emmys & Bags Her 3rd Trophy of the Season

Idris & Sabrina Elba Were Loved Up in Jeans at the Gucci Ancora Menswear AW 2024/25 Fashion Show

Ever-Gorgeous Funmi Iyanda Stuns in VICNATE's New SISI GIRL Campaign, Check It Out

Nigerian Ayo Edebiri Wins Big in Custom Prada at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Kika Osunde, a Nigerian beauty connoisseur and co-founder of the Good Hair LTD, graced Georges Chakra‘s haute couture show in Paris wearing a metallic gold outfit featuring a slim-fit tube dress and a cape paired with black sheer gloves and strappy heels. She paired the outfit with statement gold earrings, a subtle facebeat and a sleek half-up half-down ponytail.

Swipe through the carousel below to view:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kika Osunde (@kikagoodhair)

Credit: @kikagoodhair

