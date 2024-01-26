Kika ‘Good Hair’ Osunde Takes Paris in Grand Style for Georges Chakra’s Haute Couture Show

Kika Osunde, a Nigerian beauty connoisseur and co-founder of the Good Hair LTD, graced Georges Chakra‘s haute couture show in Paris wearing a metallic gold outfit featuring a slim-fit tube dress and a cape paired with black sheer gloves and strappy heels. She paired the outfit with statement gold earrings, a subtle facebeat and a sleek half-up half-down ponytail.

Credit: @kikagoodhair

