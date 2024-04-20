Join the TECNO CAMON 30 Photo Challenge for Your Shot at Fame

Connect with us

Promotions

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Ready to unleash your creativity and showcase your photography skills to the world? TECNO invites aspiring photographers and passionate content creators to join the “TECNO CAMON 30 Photo Challenge.”

This competition is designed to push your limits, enhance your abilities, and reward you with the fantastic TECNO CAMON 30 smartphone!

Here’s How You Can Join the Excitement:

Grab your smartphone and capture the essence of your surroundings. Whether it’s the serene beauty of nature, the vibrant bustle of street life, expressive portraits, intricate macro shots, abstract interpretations of everyday items, or the challenges of low-light or night photography, there’s a category to suit your interest.

Once you have your shot, it’s time to tell its story. Post your image on social media—be it the bustling scenes of Facebook or the visual diary of Instagram. Remember to include a compelling short story about your image and use the hashtags #CAMON30Series and #LeadingRole to mark your entry.

● On Facebook, drop your photo and story in the comments of the pinned post on TECNO’s Facebook page.
● On Instagram, share your entry on your page with the required hashtags.

You must ensure that your submissions are original works and free from copyright issues. A renowned photographer will evaluate all entries, and only the 30 most compelling will advance to the next round.

If your entry is among the top 30, you’ll have the exclusive opportunity to attend a masterclass led by AmazingKlef, one of Nigeria’s top photographers. This is your chance to refine your skills and learn from one of the best! After the masterclass, the five most impressive photographers will be awarded the latest CAMON 30 smartphone, enabling you to further your photography journey with state-of-the-art technology.

So, why wait? Start exploring, capture those breathtaking moments, and share your vision with the world.

Let your creativity shine and show everyone the world through your lens! For more information, follow TECNO on FacebookInstagram, and X(Twitter).

