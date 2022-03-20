Features
#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week
It’s the weekend BNers,
Time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.
In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.
On www.bellanaija.com, there's always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn't catch all of it, here's a recap…
Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in March.
BAFTA 2022: “No Time To Die” Actress Lashana Lynch named EE Rising Star
See All The Fabulous Looks at The First-Ever HERconomy Awards and Gala Night
Will Smith’s Role in “King Richard” Earns Him Best Actor at 2022 Critics Choice Awards
This Zimbabwean Chemist Was Fed Up With Being The Only Woman In Every Lab And Decided To Do Something About It
Temi Marcella Awogboro Tells Her Story of Overcoming Bias as She Covers TheWill Downtown Magazine
“Nigerian Idol” Season 7: Get to Know the Top 12 Contestants
Priscilla Ojo Celebrated Her 21st Birthday With an Elegant Hollywood-Themed Party — See All The Photos!
What Nigerians are Saying About the Current Power Outage Caused by the Collapsed National Grid
Lagos State Announces Plan to Reopen Lekki Toll Gate 17-Months after #EndSARS Protest
Comet Nwosu: How To Go Beyond The Starter Phase and Achieve Your Goals
Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold & Denola Grey Looked Stunning (Per Usual) at the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. Party