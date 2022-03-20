BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s the weekend BNers,

Time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in March.

BAFTA 2022: “No Time To Die” Actress Lashana Lynch named EE Rising Star

See All The Fabulous Looks at The First-Ever HERconomy Awards and Gala Night

This Zimbabwean Chemist Was Fed Up With Being The Only Woman In Every Lab And Decided To Do Something About It

Temi Marcella Awogboro Tells Her Story of Overcoming Bias as She Covers TheWill Downtown Magazine

“Nigerian Idol” Season 7: Get to Know the Top 12 Contestants

Priscilla Ojo Celebrated Her 21st Birthday With an Elegant Hollywood-Themed Party — See All The Photos!

What Nigerians are Saying About the Current Power Outage Caused by the Collapsed National Grid

Lagos State Announces Plan to Reopen Lekki Toll Gate 17-Months after #EndSARS Protest

Comet Nwosu: How To Go Beyond The Starter Phase and Achieve Your Goals

Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold & Denola Grey Looked Stunning (Per Usual) at the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. Party

Obafemi Awolowo University Now Has a State-of-the-Art Music Studio, All Thanks to 2Baba

#BNShareYourHustle: With Glam By Jummie, You Can Get Your Facebeat to Perfection So You Can Look Your Best

The UK is NOT Suspending Student, Work or Family Visa Application for Nigerians

Poland’s Karolina Biewleska wins Miss World 2021! Miss Côte d’Ivoire, United States & Mexico make it to Top 6

