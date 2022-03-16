The UK is NOT Suspending Student, Work or Family Visa Application for Nigerians

The British High Commission in Nigeria has released a statement clearing the air on an earlier statement, dated March 15th, which announced the “temporary suspension of priority visas for student work and family applications.”

Following the statement, news made the rounds that the UK had suspended student, work and family visas for Nigerian applicants.

“This is not true,” the new statement, dated March 16th said. “It is still possible to apply for any category of UK visa in the usual way on gov.uk and via our Visa Applications Centres (VAC) in Nigeria,” it continued.

The British High Commission in Nigeria made it clear that it is only suspending its “priority” and “super priority” visa services which lets an applicant get a faster decision on their visa application for a higher fee.

The earlier statement had said:

UKVI (UK Visas and Immigration) is prioritising Ukraine Family Scheme applications in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the invasion of Ukraine, and so applications for study, work and family visas may take longer to process. ‘Priority’ and ‘super priority’ visa services have been temporarily suspended for new study, work and family visa applications. Standard visitor visas are currently taking an average of 6 weeks to process. UKVI apologise for any inconvenience caused.

In the new statement, the British High Commission in Nigeria said: “Our VACs remain open and customers are welcome to apply for a standard visa of any category in the usual manner, this includes student, family, work and visit visas.”

“This decision to suspend priority visa services is also clearly stated on UKVI’s guidance page, which sets out the latest decision waiting times for visa applicants outside the UK: www.gov.uk/guidance/visa-decis ion-waiting-times-applications -outside-the-uk ,” the statement added, concluding that “the British High Commission in Nigeria will issue an updated statement the moment ‘Priority’ and ‘Super Priority’ visa services resume.”