Wiki Loves Africa Photo Contest is Now Open! You Can Win $2,000 by Celebrating “Home & Habitat”

The Wiki Loves Africa 2022 photo contest is open for submissions! And it’s calling for Africa’s photographers to enter images, audio, and video under the theme “Home & Habitat”.

You can enter a body of work that captures any aspect of “Home & Habitat”! The subject is totally up to you. Your photos can be in colour, or black and white. They can be landscape, portraiture, street photography, or any other genre. Any capture method or process, whether digital or analog, including monochromatic toning, is welcome.

Images submitted will be automatically added to Wikimedia Commons and could be used to illustrate articles on Wikipedia and its sister projects, thus changing how people think and feel about Africa, its people, and its realities online.

How do you enter Wiki Loves Africa?

Take photos!

Select the best! Please be aware that only images over 3mb and images without watermarks or identifying marks will be considered.

Please be aware that only images over 3mb and images without watermarks or identifying marks will be considered. Register on Wikimedia Commons . You have to be registered on Wikimedia Commons to enter the competition. Make sure your email is enabled so that we can contact you if you are a winner!

. You have to be registered on Wikimedia Commons to enter the competition. Make sure your email is enabled so that we can contact you if you are a winner! Upload your photos! Remember to describe the photo and add relevant categories to the image. NOTE: to be eligible for national prizes select the country the image was taken in.

Photographs will not be considered if …

They have watermarks, timestamps, or image credits embedded on the picture itself or any other kind of editing which associates the image with the uploader.

The entries are not encyclopedic, educational, nor fall within Commons scope. Each entry will be hosted on Wikimedia Commons. Any entry that does not will be disqualified and may be deleted without notice.

The photograph is already on Commons (re-uploading existing images is not allowed).

The deadline for submission is April 15th and winners will be announced in June!