The Maiden Edition of the Africa Teens Career Festival was Remarkable | See Highlights

There’s no doubt that the teenage years are pivotal in an individual’s life, hence why teens need to be guided to see how powerful these years are for them. The organisers of the Africa Teens Career Festival decided to be the light in this regard.



For its maiden edition of the Africa Teens Career Festival, they partnered with the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Board (LASTVEB) and the Government Technical College, Ikotun to bring this life. On March 2nd, 2022, the grounds of GTC, Ikotun came alive with inspiring talks from a curated number of speakers to a teen’s innovation showcase and site attractions by remarkable partners to show the over 2000 registered students what’s possible for them now and beyond. With partners like MTN Nigeria, TUROG, BellaNaija, Golden Penny, Mecho Autotech, and Learners Corner on board, they were reminded that even now they can contribute to changing their community, Nigeria and the African continent at large.



The day kicked off with an introduction by the GTC Ikotun’s principal, Soewu and a welcome speech by Mercy Akamo, founder of Africa Teens City and then a short speech by the representative of the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Technical and Educational Board (LASTVEB) in the person of Oghale Osah (Director of Co-Curricular Activities).

The teenagers went straight to listening to our brilliant lineup of speakers – Mary Edoro, Kelechi Ekugo, Ayo Akinkunmi, Julian Ojo, Julius Ilori and Imeh Akpan.

In between these sessions, the Africa Teens Career Festival witnessed the showcase of 12 innovations by the students; these students were also presented with certificates of innovation for their outstanding performance. See some of the innovations below:



It just didn’t end at the innovation showcase, we enjoyed a traditional dance presentation by the cultural dance troupe of the school.





We wrapped up the day with gifts and site attractions from our partners MTN and Golden Penny.







See more photos of the festival:



















