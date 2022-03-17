Women in Successful Careers hosted an Exquisite Sendforth Dinner for Comfort Laptey | See Photos

Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) recently organized an exquisite end of mission send-forth dinner for Comfort Lamptey, Representative of UN Women to Nigeria and ECOWAS. The soiree was filled with laughter and emotional farewells as colleagues and friends shared stories of the impact the honoree had during her stay in Nigeria.

Comfort Lamptey has an established track record of working to promote women’s rights and gender equality at the regional level in Africa, as well as globally. The dinner was graced by the Former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Donald Duke; Former First Lady Cross River State, Onari Duke; The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale; British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing CB; Co-Founder Lufodo Productions Joke Silva MFR; Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs Princess Adejoke Adefulire, the Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR and WISCAR Executive Director respectively Amina Oyagbola and Fabia Ogunmekan; and several other Advisory Board members of WISCAR.

The event was indeed an intimate and spirited dinner. See photos below

Sponsored Content