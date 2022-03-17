Women in Successful Careers hosted an Exquisite Sendforth Dinner for Comfort Laptey | See Photos

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) recently organized an exquisite end of mission send-forth dinner for Comfort Lamptey, Representative of UN Women to Nigeria and ECOWAS. The soiree was filled with laughter and emotional farewells as colleagues and friends shared stories of the impact the honoree had during her stay in Nigeria.

Comfort Lamptey has an established track record of working to promote women’s rights and gender equality at the regional level in Africa, as well as globally.  The dinner was graced by the Former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Donald Duke; Former First Lady Cross River State, Onari Duke; The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale; British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing CB; Co-Founder Lufodo Productions Joke Silva MFR; Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs Princess Adejoke Adefulire, the Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR and WISCAR Executive Director respectively Amina Oyagbola and Fabia Ogunmekan; and several other Advisory Board members of WISCAR.

The event was indeed an intimate and spirited dinner. See photos below

Comfort Lamptey with Amina Oyagbola and members of the WISCR Advisory Board.

Comfort Lamptey, outgoing UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS

Comfort Lamptey with Members of the WISCAR Advisory Board and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs Princess Adejoke Adefulire

Comfort Lamptey with WISCAR Founder Amina Oyagbola

Comfort Lamptey with Members of the Diplomatic Corps, H.E British High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Laing CB, and The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale

Donald and Onari Duke and Ajoke Silva

Adebayo Oyagbola, Donald Duke, Onari Duke, Catriona Laing CB, Matthias Schmale, Amina Oyagbola and Comfort Lamptey

With WISCAR Executive Director Fabia Ogunmekan, Professor Stella Williams, Dame Marie Fatayi-Willams, Bukola Smith and Rolayo Akhigbe

With Tokunboh Geroge-Taylor, Yemisi Ransome-Kuti, Tope Jemerigbe, Folabomi Salami, Dr Ijeoma Jidenma and Comfort Lamptey

WISCAR ED Fabia Ogunmekan, Abosede Alimi, Rose Keffas and a cross-section of WISCAR staff Mary Katambi, Olamide Akin-Alabi and Chinwe Onwuzirike

