2Baba commissioned a First-of-its-Kind Ultra-modern Digital & Analog Studio at Obafemi Awolowo University

Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold & Denola Grey Looked Stunning (Per Usual) at the Pre-Bafta Party

Fanfare as Marketsquare launches Outlet in Maryland mall, Lagos

Remy Martin brings back the Dance Collective Competition💃🏾

Monalisa Chinda, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru gave PortHarcourt City a Spectacular Show at the 'Philomena' Live Stage Play | See Photos

Priscilla Ojo Celebrated Her 21st Birthday With an Elegant Hollywood-Themed Party — See All The Photos!

Congratulations! Jane-Frances Okorie is the Winner of the 9mobile Future CEO Initiative

Access Bank is on a Journey to give N100bn in Loans to Women Businesses as a way to #BreakTheBias

Meta hosted 50 Women Entrepreneurs to an Exclusive Dinner to Celebrate International Women's Day| Get the Scoop

See All The Fabulous Looks at The First-Ever HERconomy Awards and Gala Night

Innocent Ujah Idibia, aka 2Baba has commissioned the multi-million naira ultra-modern digital and analog studio that he constructed, equipped and donated to the School of Music at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, Nigeria. The commissioning event held on Tuesday, March 15th,2022.

In 2018, 2Baba was conferred with the fellowship of the school of music at OAU. He is the first-ever to receive a highly prestigious award from the school. As part of his commitment towards music and education in the school, and in the nation, he made a promise to provide a well-equipped studio for the school and has made good on his promise.

“I am delighted that this dream I had is a reality today, and I am able to support this generation in getting quality music education”, said the music icon.

The music studio is the first and only one of its class and capacity in any higher institution in Nigeria. 2Baba also acknowledged the contribution of some of his corporate partners who contributed towards the studio. He thanked Oraimo Nigeria, and Campari Nigeria, two organizations he has had a long-standing relationship with as brand ambassadors. He also promised to replicate this kind of intervention in other schools across the nation.

The launch ceremony for the newly-built studio was hosted by the vice-chancellor of the university, Professor E.O. Ogunbodede, and was well attended by members of the university community.

